Sonoma ponies up $500k to save horse farm

Posted on November 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The nonprofit trying to save Sonoma’s downtown Mission Bell Farms got a fundraising boost Monday night when the City Council voted unanimously to kick in $500,000 for the cause. The Blue Wing Adode Trust has pledged to buy the 2.7-acre site — home of the famous roaming Clydesdales — for $7 million, due by mid-January.

The parcel at 196 E. Spain is zoned for housing, but the nonprofit aims to keep it as open space, with a working stable, garden, vineyard and educational elements. The plan includes some commercial components as well, including renting out the current home, and using the grounds as an event venue.

A $2 million non-refundable deposit is due to owner Deana Castagnasso by the end of the month, but trust officers are optimistic. A capital campaign has secured commitments totaling $2.7 million, said Patricia Cullinan.

The city’s buy-in is an important show of support, said supporter Sheila O’Neil, both “spiritually and financially.”

The council agreed that the iconic piece of open space, adjacent to the Mission and just off Sonoma Plaza, is worth saving. The 5-0 vote approved a $500,000 donation, half of Blue Wing Trust’s $1 million request.