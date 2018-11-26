South American stills

The current exhibition at Art Escape adds a little “Latin Flair” to to the season. The solo show features photographs taken by Brian Shepard during recent journeys to the Peruvian Amazon, Cuba, and Mexico.



The works are for sale, with all donations during the exhibit will benefit Art Escape’s collaboration with Living Amazon Peru. Each spring, Art Escape sponsors a teaching artist from Sonoma who travels to the Eco Art School in a rainforest preserve in Peru.

The teaching artist then shares art-making skills with the local village children who in turn share their knowledge of native materials such as bark, fiber, and natural dyes. Together they create art that emphasizes the children’s connection to the forest and their desire to protect the ecology of their home through environmental conservation.

“Latin Flair” is up through January 3, at 17474 Sonoma Highway in the Springs. For more information visit www.artescapesonoma.com or call 707-938-5551.

All photos by Brian Shepard