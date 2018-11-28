Hear them ring

Posted on November 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The donation campaign for Friends in Sonoma Helping, the nonprofit that provides Holiday Gift baskets to local families in need, is off and ringing, with volunteers such as Denise Wilbanks, from Kiwanis, and Gayle Arrowood from Rotary.

A team of Rotarians will be ringing bells for those important drop-in-the-bucket donations at Safeway beginning Friday, November 30. Kiwanis members, assisted by the Soroptimist International Club and the Women’s Club of Sonoma, will be ringing on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at Sonoma Market, as of December 7.

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian volunteers will ring at Lucky’s on Fridays and Saturdays as of December 7, as will Glen Ellen Rotary at the Glen Ellen Village Market.