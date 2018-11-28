Sun taste test: Pumpkin Spice Latte

Posted on November 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Lots of coffee joints make a version of the PSL, but our panel of experts (as in, regular people who like coffee) made it a two-cup contest between corporate powers Starbucks and Peet’s. Unfortunately both entries tied for second place. Turns out the seasonal marketing is much better than the drinks. About Peet’s: Light brown in color with a slightly sweet flavor highlighted by hints of cinnamon. The beverage flavor is predominantly latte-like, with a slightly bitter finish. As for Starbucks, both the weird orange color and the chemically taste suggest better use as motor oil in Cinderella’s carriage. If these PSLs are signature drinks, the results are illegible. Bottom line: these lattes made no converts; the judges will stick with regular joe, thank you very much.