Hoopties gone wild

Posted on November 29, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Shiny, beefy NASCAR racers at Sonoma Raceway this weekend? No, but how about an old Volkswagon van held together with crazy glue and a prayer?

One of the world’s weirdest endurance races returns to Sonoma Raceway Dec. 1-2 as the 24 Hours of Lemons challenges 200 cars – each worth no more than $500 – to a battle of survival.

This year’s edition is dubbed The Arse-Freeze-Apalooza, probably because there’s not a working heater in the bunch.

The 24 Hours of Lemons is an endurance road racing series for beaters, hoopties and Ubers from hell, everything from spaceship sedans to the “Insane Bolt” BMW. Following the checkered flag there’s the gala awards ceremony, at which the the winner’s purses are paid out in nickels.

A portion of proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth-serving nonprofit organizations through Speedway Children’s Charities.

All-access spectator tickets are $30 at the gate, and kids under 16 are admitted free. The weekend will feature racing from 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.24hoursoflemons.com.