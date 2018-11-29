Student photographer makes his mark — in 2019

Posted on November 29, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A photograph by Sonoma Valley High School student Jack Pier has been selected for the annual Bank of Marin calendar. Students from 11 high schools submitted more than 200 photos for the honor, and Pier’s dramatic shot from atop Mt. Tamalpais was the only black-and-white chosen.

This marks the ninth year in a row that Bank of Marin has worked with photography teachers and students at Bay Area high schools to select images for the calendar.

“There are so many talented high school students across our footprint, and we wanted to offer a platform to showcase their creativity,” said Russell A. Colombo, bank president and CEO. “Our annual calendar allows us to reinforce the importance of supporting arts programs in schools by featuring exceptional photographs taken by these students paired with a contribution to each participating high school.”

Also chosen were works by Sean Flaherty of Justin-Sienna High School in Napa, and Isabella Cohen of the Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa.

Bank of Marin will donate $100 to the SVHS photography program for the purchase of supplies and equipment. The 2019 community calendars will be available for free at all Bank of Marin branches.