A crafty plan for Christmas shopping

Posted on November 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, December 1: 7th annual Christmas Craft Fair

Twenty local crafters, artists and bakers offer handmade gifts, home goods, food, jewelry, décor and unique stocking stuffers. Says organizer Susan Ryan, “This is more than a holiday craft fair, it’s a community event.”

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church of Sonoma Valley, 19355 Arnold Dr. Flcsv.org,