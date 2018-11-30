Orphan ‘Anne’ finds a home

Posted on November 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Arts Live production of “Anne of Green Gables,” with Melody Payne as Anne and Rachel Davidson as her best friend Diana, brings the classic children’s novel to life with a two-week run on the Rotary Stage at Andrews Hall.

The heartwarming story of a plucky orphan who brings joy to her new surroundings, a family farm in a small town circa 1890. Directed by Libby Oberlin, it plays through December 9.

“For the holidays, we’ve picked something for the whole family!” says Executive Artistic Director Jaime Love. Based on L.M. Montgomery’s beloved novel Anne of Green Gables, this musical captures the spirit and spunk of the feisty red-haired heroine. Orphan Anne Shirley may have arrived in Avonlea, on Prince Edward Island, by mistake, but she charms the entire town into falling in love with her. We plan to do the same with this show!”

The book, music and lyrics are by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman. The local production is executive produced by Sonomans Jennifer and James Wood.

Anne’s adopted parents, brother and sister Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, are played by Bryan Hendon and Shirley Nilsen Hall. The cast also includes James Wittous as Gilbert Blythe, Anne’s friend and foe; Rachel Davidson as Anne’s best friend, Diana; Cat Bish as town busybody Rachel; Laura Davies as Mrs. Spencer, head of the orphan asylum; Jaime Love as Mrs. Blewett and Mrs. Barry; Rick Love as the School Master, Mr. Spencer; Jade O’Keefe as school chum Josie Pye; Ty Schoeningh as Diana’s little brother, Michael; and Cooper Bingham and Owen Robertson as Moody Spurgeon and Charlie Sloan, friends of Gilbert Blythe.

Sonoma Community Center. $20-$40. Sonomaartslive.org.

Photos by Oberlin Photography