A story of ‘boundless compassion’

Posted on December 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Speaker Series: Father Gregory Boyle

Boyle is the founder of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, the largest gang-intervention, rehabilitation, and re-entry program in the world. His best-selling book, “Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion,” tells the story of his innovative approach to addressing gang violence.

“I have learned that you work with gang members and not with gangs, otherwise you enforce the cohesion of gangs and supply them oxygen,” Boyle said. “I know now that gang warfare is not the Middle East or Northern Ireland. There is violence in gang violence but there is no conflict. It is not ‘about something.’ It is the language of the despondent and traumatized.”

Wednesday, December 5. $35-$75. Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Dr. Sonomaspeakerseries.com.