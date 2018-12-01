A transcendent holiday show

Posted on December 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Transcendence Theatre Company, the troupe behind the award-winning “Broadway Under the Stars,” will be making spirits bright with its annual presentation of “Broadway Holiday Spectacular.” The stage show plays Dec. 6-7 in Yountville.

Like it’s summer counterpart, the winter production meshes show tunes, pop hits, amazing dance numbers, clever staging and witty vignettes.

Directed by Tony Gonzalez, the new and re-imagined 2018 holiday brings together top young talent from around the country.

“We have a diversely stunning team of phenomenal entertainers this year,” he said. “Transcendence alumni are returning, as are many new faces from New York and Los Angeles with Broadway and national touring credits. The local cast includes performers from “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Jersey Boys,” “Beautiful,” “Les Miserable,” “School Of Rock,” “Hair,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Cabaret.”

“The musical program will include classic and popular holiday tunes, and we’ll introduce some new songs and spin some familiar songs with holiday flair,” said Gonzalez. Most numbers incorporate dance moves. “Our dancers will bring a mix of ballroom, jazz, tap, Lyrical and ‘old Broadway,’ along some choreographic surprises.”

Venues for the two runs are the Luther Burbank Center for the Performing Arts in Santa Rosa, and then the Lincoln Theatre in Yountville. Tickets are $39-$89. 877.424.1414. Broadwayholidayshow.com .

Photos by Ray Mabry