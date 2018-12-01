Snap local: photographer captures business, pleasure

Posted on December 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

An exhibition of portraits that capture both personal and professional elements of local businesspeople, by Sonoma Valley photographer Rick Bolen, is up at the Vintage House Gallery through the end of December. Like this shot of

Bolen’s work captures the personality of members of the local chapter of Business Networking International, such as Sam Lowe (above), a residential Sonoma designer

Bolen is the current president of the BNI’s Sonoma chapter.

As a child, Bolen picked up a camera and never put it down again. He is known for exquisite photographs of people, fine arts landscapes and architecture, commercial products, travel and documentary content. In recent years Bolen added videography to his work. He is the principal of both Red Mango Media and Rick Bolen Photography, both leaders in the Bay Area since the 1980s

Bolen attended the Academy of Art and City College of San Francisco. He also apprenticed with top photographers in New York City and San Francisco before opening his own businesses.