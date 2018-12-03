Now boarding: model train show

Posted on December 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma’s Depot Park Museum — itself an old train station — hosts its annual Model Train Show weekends in December. Moving trains, authentically detailed, move through miniature towns and farms, over bridges and through tunnels. Kids will love it.

The Railroad Display/Rand Room will be open with information about the trains that ran though Sonoma Valley: their routes, schedules, and equipment are on display. The Depot Museum building itself was originally built and used for the trains that transported people and goods to and through Sonoma Valley.

The train engineers are willing to allow youthful future train engineers to have a chance to run the trains in the display and receive a certificate.

Depot Park Museum welcomes train enthusiasts of all ages to visit December 7-9, 14-16 and 21-23. Open 12-4 each day.

A small donation will be gratefully accepted at the door, to benefit the Sonoma Valley Historical Society.