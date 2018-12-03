Handmade for the holidays

Posted on December 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Handcrafted arts, crafts and holiday treasures await at the Sonoma Community Center’s annual Holiday Studio Sale, December 7-9. Bigger than ever this year, 40 local artists will be selling affordable holiday gifts for the home and garden, gallery-worthy paintings, sculptures, and holiday themed ornaments.

“From $5 to $500, there is something for everyone,” says Kala Stein, SCC director of Ceramics & Arts,

The handcrafted Holiday Sale kicks off Friday, December 7 with an Opening Reception from 5pm-7pm. The sale continues Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9 rom 10am-5pm both days.

Shoppers will find pottery, handmade clothing, jewelry, purses, totes, hand printed cards, prints, paintings, drawings, and sculptures.

“Finding one-of-a-kind, locally made gifts create a more a meaningful holiday experience,” Stein says. “Buying direct from the artist provides a unique shopping experience that benefits the artists, the local economy, and the studios at the Community Center.”

A portion of the proceeds benefit SCC art programs.

The Ceramics Studio will be open for tours and there will be demonstrating artists both Saturday and Sunday. Gift certificates to classes will be available as another unique gift idea.

For more information about the Sonoma Community Center, programming, and membership information call (707) 938-4626 x1 or visit www.sonomacommunitycenter.org.