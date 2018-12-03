Head of County Republican Party looks back

Posted on December 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

As we come to the end of a tumultuous year it is time to reflect on the Sonoma County Republican Party and events during 2018. This was an election year and Republicans in Sonoma County worked to elect strong Republicans to office. We succeeded in electing Republicans to city council races and school boards.

Races for state offices did not go well. We had a very successful breakfast in September with all of the state candidates with 157 people attending. We had an excellent group of candidates. Unfortunately, the Democrat registration in California is overwhelming and we are still waiting for the statistics regarding how many Republicans actually voted.

When it comes to the Congressional seats, it would appear that chicanery is afoot. All of the Republican House seats in Orange County and one in San Diego flipped to Democrat. It appears that many strange things happened in these races that caused the change.

Of course, all kinds of legislation has been passed in the Democrat legislature that makes voter fraud very easy. It is now possible for anyone to return a voter’s ballot to the Registrar. Therefore, we had ballot gathering by paid people. Unfortunately, not enough Californians are paying attention to what is going on in the legislature.

California is in trouble but too many people are either unaware of that or many just think they will leave the state. Persons who think their vote does not matter are wrong but the opposition is very good at pushing its message.

Edelweiss Geary; chair, Sonoma County Republican Party