Santa’s big scene

Posted on December 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Santa Claus is coming to town — Friday night, December 7 to be exact. Motoring up Broadway on a vintage fire truck decked with Christmas lights (it’s the reindeer’s night off), Saint Nick make his traditional visit to Sonoma City Hall at about 5:30 p.m. to preside over the building lighting and to mingle with admirers of all ages.

Complimentary hot chocolate and candy canes add to the merriment, courtesy of the Soroptimist Club.