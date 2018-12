Christmas at the Mission

Posted on December 5, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A holiday singalong in the chapel culminates the annual Christmas at the Mission celebration on December 8. From 4 to 8 p.m. the Sonoma State Historic Park buildings — Toscano Hotel & Kitchen, the Blue Wing Inn, and the Sonoma Barracks — will be open for holiday festivities, with caroling, living history demonstrations, refreshments, crafts, and Santa Claus.

Access is free. Tickets are required for the chapel gatherings at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. 707.938.1519.