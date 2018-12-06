Is Sonoma opening the Pandora’s Box of wireless cell towers?

Posted on December 6, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Reader Opinion by Shelly Masters



One early morning eight years ago, I woke with a jolt. My heart was racing as if I had fallen out of bed. It was 3:30 a.m. I felt stunned. I sat up, ran my fingers through my hair, looked down and realized I had just removed two handfuls of hair. What had just happened?

As soon as I could see my doctor he did an extensive exam but could not identify what was wrong. My dermatologist took a biopsy of my scalp and asked if I had received some type of shock. I hadn’t. She asked if I had started chemotherapy. I hadn’t. She then informed me that my body had stopped producing hair. And that meant I would lose all of my hair in the next month.

I had been in great physical condition. I was a happy, successful, working artist, painting murals in private homes and businesses for 34 years, from Silicon Valley homes to San Francisco mansions to the walls of Chez Panisse.

But suddenly I started having trouble with my memory. I couldn’t read. The words would disappear on the page. A simple bid for a job, that usually took 15 minutes, took me over two hours to complete. What was wrong with me? My skin felt tender, slightly sunburned. I had a high-pitched hissing sound in my head. My heart would race like a jackhammer. But the worst part was the fatigue. I wasn’t waking up refreshed. At odd times, I would experience vertigo and lose my balance.

After spending thousands of dollars on treatments and tests, including psychological, I gave up. No one could figure out what I had. I never suspected it was the wireless transmitter in my environment. One day I heard a list of the symptoms of “microwave sickness”, on a talk show about smart meters. I had the all the symptoms.

I called PG&E and I found out the meter had started transmitting the week my hair fell out. It was three feet from my head. I had it removed and my symptoms immediately disappeared. But if I were in an active wireless environment, like a coffee shop, library, hospital waiting room, or airplane, my symptoms would return.

I had developed electromagnetic sensitivity.

In 2012 I was invited to give testimony to the California Public Utilities Commision. Two hundred people attended and told their story. Most were working professionals, students and retirees. All of us had the same symptoms and they were related to the wireless transmission from the meters.

Digitally pulsed data-carrying radio waves have a powerful biological effect.

Verizon has ten Close Proximity Microwave Antenna cell towers planned for Sonoma. The three now up for approval are near my home and where I shop and work. Once they’re up more will follow. They have to be placed very densely, every ten houses, to create a seamless, 24-hour transmitting grid. Is Sonoma going to open the 5G wireless cell tower Pandora’s Box?

According to Verizon, health effects and property values are a “non-issue”. More troubling, once Verizon puts up their antennas, all the other carriers, like AT&T, Sprint, and Comcast, can “co-locate” on same poll and start transmitting. Metal boxes will clutter our sidewalks.

What’s the smarter option? Safe fiber optics – which connect the Internet straight to you without paying a commercial carrier. There is no significant gap in coverage in Sonoma. We already have fiber optic cables in our streets. Fiber is 100X faster, safer, underground and un-hackable. It’s easier on the birds and the bees, and it would be locally owned, cheaper per gigabyte, and financially benefit the city of Sonoma.

The Napa/Sonoma Neighborhood Association is a community group organizing to prevent this cell tower invasion. For more information, send your contact info to: [email protected].