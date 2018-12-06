Taking the high road

Steve Brumme, a Paralympian who you’ve probably seen zipping around on his handcycle, has his sights set on riding in a Rotary International End Polio Now Campaign Good Will Bike Tour. His 300-mile campaign is next June, but to prepare takes intense training. He had already begun that 12-month regimen when, in October, disaster struck. He was injured in an accident and his custom bike was totaled. That’s when community angels stepped in, donating via a Gofundme page to get Steve a new bike. It’s here, and Steve, still on the mend, says he’ll soon begin training, “on the Sonoma County roads all winter long.” The funding campaign continues, to help cover expenses for his Good Will Tour, things like insurance, room and board along the way, and bike repairs. “Thank you for your many encouragements,” he tells supporters. “Don’t forget to be amazing today.” In other good news: pie. The young Lovin’ Oven chefs at Teen Services Sonoma made about 200 pies for Thanksgiving, the annual bake-fest that raises money for the nonprofit while teaching the kids kitchen skills. Christine Benson, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker, was once again a big supporter, buying some 50 of the pies to give away at her annual holiday party… By the way, the pie was judged excellent in an impromptu Sun taste test — I ate half of it on the ride home. There is a homeless crisis happening now, in the county, in the valley, in the city. The number of homeless youth is particularly shocking. Sonoma County has one of the highest rates per capita nationwide, higher than San Francisco and Los Angeles. Supervisor Susan Gorin, Councilmember Rachel Hundley and many more community leaders want to draw attention to the problem, and to do so they will sleep outside, on a tarp, on Arnold Field. The One Cold Night, and action to promote Social Advocates for Youth, which is dedicated to ending youth homelessness in Sonoma County. On December 7, volunteer “sleepers” will be given a sleeping bag and will sleep outside at six sites throughout Sonoma County. The donated sleeping bags will later be given to homeless youth. Join in, or participate in a 6:30 p.m. candlelight vigil, then go home and at least have the decency to feel a tiny bit guilty as you climb into that nice warm bed. Details at Onecoldnight.org. Awkward segue to a warm room and hot meal…The restaurant Shiso, closed? Not to worry, says Taylor Hale, who says that although the eatery will close near the end of the month, and return with new owners and a new menu. Alas, no more scallop martini — it will be more of a traditional Japanese/Sushi menu. – Val Robichaud

