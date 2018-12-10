Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

Run away to Le Cirque

Posted on December 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

cirque 4

Cirque 1A contortionist, magician, acrobats, a hoop aerialist, juggler, balance artist, mime, all with a French accent… it must be Le Cirque de Bohème. Michel Michelis and his troupe of performing eccentrics present a new production, titled “Yesterday,” inspired by the “les Années Folles” era of 1920’s Paris.

cirque 2

An original story with actors, circus artists, music and more, all beneath a not-so-Big Top (150 people per show) at Cornerstone. December 15-16, multiple shows each day. $27-$34. Cirquedeboheme.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>