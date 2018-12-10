Suspects nabbed running from El Verano burglary

Posted on December 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Two men were arrested Monday morning after fleeing the scene of residential burglary in El Verano, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryce Finch, 28, and Brian Webber, 34, both of Sonoma, were arrested on charges of burglary and conspiracy.

At about 11 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person in the backyard of a home in the 19100 block of Bay Street. While searching the premises, the officers were “drawn to a commotion at an adjacent house,” where they discovered signs of a burglary in progress, according to Sgt. Spencer Crum.

When Finch, in a hoodie and wearing a face mask, stepped out of back door, he saw the officers and ran back inside — then out the front door. After a foot pursuit, Finch was found hiding in a nearby storage shed on Railroad Avenue. He was arrested after a brief struggle, Sgt. Crum reported.

Meanwhile, Webber, had also fled the house. Deputies found him hiding in a random backyard on Walnut Avenue. He was in possession of a similar mask and property from the victim’s residence.

Both suspects were taken to the county jail in Santa Rosa. Bail has not yet been set.