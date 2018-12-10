Thanks for your vote!

Posted on December 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

I would like to thank all the voters from the Sonoma Valley District that supported me on my recent election to the Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees for a fourth term. I am humbled by all the support that I received from the community during the campaign.

I will work hard to ensure that all students continue to receive excellent education and support services. I strongly support scholarships and financial aid programs that assist students who lack the financial resources necessary to attend college.

Sound financial planning and sustainable business practices is a goal that I continue to strive for at SRJC, while overseeing a successful implementation of Measure H bond funds to build the best facilities for our future. I also recognize that an organization’s greatest assets are its employees and I want to ensure the college continues to employ and retain the finest possible faculty and staff.

While there are many challenges we face, I believe the future is bright for SRJC and also for the community that it serves. I am honored to represent the people of Sonoma Valley at SRJC

Jeff Kunde, SRJC Trustee