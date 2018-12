The story of Woody Guthrie

Posted on December 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Through songs and stories, musician Adam Miller shares the life and times of Woody Guthrie, a troubadour of Americana whose folk songs and ballads influenced generations (Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen) of socially-conscious musicians.

On Saturday, December 15, Miller accompanies his rich baritone voice with lively finger-picking acoustic guitar, inviting the audience to sing along. The event is free and open to all ages. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W, Napa St. Sonomalibrary.org.