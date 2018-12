Feats of bizarre daring

Posted on December 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The wonderment that is The Traveling Spectacular, a surrealist vaudeville experience with Magician Tobias, noted trickster, conjurer and sword swallower, rolls into the Sebastiani Theatre on Saturday. December 22, at 7 p.m.

Circus feats of bizarre daring, comedy, dancing, a fire-breathing devil… it’s all here, backed by live music from the aptly-named Oddjob Ensemble. A definite twist on the standard holiday fare. 7 p.m. $20. 476 First St. E. Sebastianitheatre.com.