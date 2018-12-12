Sonoma teen threatened with baseball bat, suspects arrested

Posted on December 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Two Sonoma 19-year-olds were arrested Wednesday after menacing a Sonoma Valley High School student with a baseball bat.

Diego Rosas and Damian Calderon reportedly fled the scene of a possible noontime robbery attempt near the school at Broadway and MacArthur. Two witnesses reported seeing the 15-year-old victim running south down down Broadway as the suspects, one carrying the bat, yelled at him to give them money.

Another caller to 911 stated he believed one of the youths got hit by the man with the baseball bat, according to the police report. The suspects then got into the passenger seat of a black Chevrolet pickup and fled, the report said.

This witness was in a vehicle and was able to follow the suspects, giving location and the license plate number to police dispatch.

Deputies caught up to the suspects’s car near the intersection of Hwy 121 and Hwy 12. With guns drawn, deputies approached the vehicle. Both men were taken into custody without incident.

It was determined Diego Rosas was the man chasing the 15-year-old with the baseball bat and Calderon was the getaway driver. Rosas was charged with child abuse, and violation of probation for a felony theft case, so he is ineligible for bail. Calderon was charged with being an accessory to the crime and is being held on $50,000 bail.

At this time it is unclear if the teen was actually struck by the baseball bat, according to authorities.

The case is under investigation. If anyone witnessed the incident or knows anything about it, they are encouraged to call 707-996-3602.