An outpouring of love and support

Posted on December 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

When our 15 year old family business, Illusions Lighting Design, went up in flames on November 13, there was no way that we could imagine the outpouring of love and support that would come flowing to us from the Sonoma Community as surely as the water came from the Fire Department hoses.

We would like to thank the Schell-Vista and Sonoma Fire Departments (and units from Napa, Petaluma and Novato) for fighting what became a large two-alarm fire in our warehouse, and also for their personal kindness to us.

Our local community of non-profit organizations, with whom we have worked for most of the years we have been in business, deserve special mention. Marcelo DeFreitas of La Luz appeared as if by magic the next day as we stood in the burned out ruins of Illusions Lighting Design, bringing hugs and positive encouragement. It has always been part of our mission to work with nonprofits to make their events look amazing, and we know what a great wellspring of friendship and community we have in all of these organizations.

The Sebastiani Theatre, and Sebastiani Theatre Foundation Board have been tremendously supportive and kind to us, as well as the St. Francis Solano School and Trinity Episcopal Church communities. Thank you, thank you all.

We have received phone calls, cards, and good wishes from our industry friends, from event planners, venues and wineries, and are touched at everyone’s concern. The good news is that we have located a new space, and over the holidays we will be working hard to get our business back on line for the upcoming season. We look forward to continuing to serve our wonderful community.

We still don’t know the cause of fire, but we do know this—we are incredibly lucky to live in this community. We have said from the day after Illusions burned that indeed our motto from last year is still true, that “the love in the air is thicker than the smoke”

Larry, Claire, Tony and Chris Ginesi