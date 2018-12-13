Two holiday concerts this weekend

Posted on December 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sounds of the season coming up on Sunday, December 16

Valley of the Moon Chamber Ensemble

A musical celebration of the holidays, with a variety of works and audience favorites from the Renaissance to the Romantic, to the Contemporary, including pieces by William Byrd, Anton Bruckner, Sergey Khvoshchinsky, Francis Poulenc and Sergei Rachmaninoff. $35. 2 p.m. St Andrew Presbyterian Church, 16290 Arnold Drive. Svbo.org.

Free Spirits Gospel Choir

A spirited holiday performance, with the choir, plus The Quixotics vocal trio, and special guest Betty Ann Bruno with Hula Mai. The program is an eclectic collection of spiritual and secular music, with a handful of beautiful carols, to convey the spirit of the season. 5:30 p.m. $20 at the door, Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St.