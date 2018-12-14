Bright lights, little city

The Sebastiani has a full calendar of holiday events, but it’s the lobby that steals the show. Packed with lights and ornaments, miniature snow villages, vintage Santas, twinkling trees and overall holiday Wow, the space has been transformed into a winter wonderland, minus the frost, by Susan Bellach. “Don’t stand still too long,” jokes Roger Rhoten,“or Susan may decorate you!”

On Saturday, December 22, the theatre itself gets top billing for a Holiday Open House from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy the view, plus cookies, hot chocolate and cider. Free, but donations to the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation encouraged. 476 First St, E., Sonoma.