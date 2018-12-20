A community-wide effort to provide food for the holidays

Posted on December 20, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

This week, many families and individuals are enjoying healthy meals because of the generous spirit of the Sonoma Valley community.

On December 15, hundreds of families received boxes brimming with food from the FISH (Friends in Sonoma Helping) annual Holiday Food Program. In its 47th year of continuous service, FISH coordinates a thriving operation that involves many volunteers, donors and donation barrel “hosts.”

This outpouring of support means that 425 boxes filled with food staples, fresh produce, meat, cheese, eggs and bread plus a $25 gift card will impact the lives of over 2,000 neighbors in need in Sonoma Valley.

With nearly 61% of Sonoma Valley students eligible for free or reduced price lunch and budgets stretched by skyrocketing rents, a 50 lb. box of healthy food during the holidays is a deeply appreciated gift.

“The holidays can be extremely stressful. The great thing about this program is that it brings smiles to the faces of all who participate,” said Sandy Drew, coordinator of the effort.

“When FISH thanks its partner agencies, our army of volunteers, many of whom return every year, and the donors who contribute food and money to support the cause, they thank us for the opportunity to help, “ Drew sad. “Meeting an urgent need in our community is a rewarding experience for all.”

The program begins in November when La Luz and the Sonoma Valley Community Health Center register clients to receive a holiday food box. Just before Thanksgiving, the Sonoma Valley Cub and Boy Scouts and Sonoma Raceway deliver food donated through their outreach efforts. Meanwhile, local business and school partners display barrels to encourage donations.

This year, Sonoma Market, Sonoma Valley Public Library, Pacific Rim Auto, Carter Wellness Center, Parkpoint, Fidelity National Title, the Aquatic Center, the Women’s Club, the Democratic Women’s Club and residents of Seven Flags collected large quantities of food. In addition, students, teachers and staff filled barrels at Adele Harrison, Prestwood, Flowery, El Verano, Sonoma Charter, Woodland Charter, Dunbar and Altimira.

Starting in December, students from Creekside and Adele Harrison helped sort donated food to be ready for packing in each gift box. Next came approximately 70 volunteers on December 14 and 15 to pack 425 boxes of food and distribute them to clients. These activities take place at Hanna Boys Center, which donates the use of its auditorium every year.

The generosity goes on: Peter Dwares, owner of Fiesta Shopping Center, provides space where food donations are sorted before delivery to Hanna. And financial gifts from the community enable FISH to purchase healthy food from the Redwood Empire Food Bank, Vella Cheese and General Produce. Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa provides a truck and driver to help move tons of food to Hanna from the sorting location. And students from Hanna organize heavy boxes of food into categories similar to supermarket shelves.