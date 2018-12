Santa takes Manhattan

Posted on December 20, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Is the kind, eccentric old gent really Santa Claus? An adorably young Natalie Wood thinks so, and the rest of New York City comes around in the feel-good flick “Miracle on 34th Street,” from 1947.

Charmingly, the U.S. Postal Service, not Amazon, saves the day. With Edmund Gwen as one of the definitive screen Santas. December 20 and 23, 3 and 6 p.m. $10. Sebastiani Theatre, 472 First St. E. Sebastianitheatre.com.