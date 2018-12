From day one

Posted on December 22, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Start the new year off on the right foot — actually, both of them, and on an incline — with the 2019 First Day Hike, the 6th annual January 1 hike to the summit of Jack London Park (or a more moderate two-mile walk). 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m.

A great start to your resolution to get in better shape, and/or to start taking more awesome nature pictures. Free, but $10 per car fee applies. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Jacklondonpark.com.