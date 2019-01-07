Bang for their bucks

Posted on January 7, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Jon Parker, past president of Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley, recently presented Tom Deely, president of the Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Association, with a check for $3,000 to support Sonoma’s annual fireworks event.

The contribution was generated by Rotary’s hot dog sales during the 4th of July festivities.

“Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley focuses on ways to make the valley a better place,” said Parker. “Whether we’re contributing our time and resources to improve public spaces, raising funds to help improve opportunities for our youth, or generating money for events like the 4th of July fireworks that everyone enjoys, we pitch in. And we’re glad to do it.”