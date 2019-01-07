Women’s March set for January 19

Posted on January 7, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A local edition of the national Women’s March will be held Saturday, January 19, on Sonoma Plaza at 10 a.m. Organized by a group of local progressive activists, including Beth Hadley, the event will feature a diverse roster of speakers followed by march around Sonoma Plaza.

Women’s March Sonoma Valley is a grassroots, women-led movement,organized to promote a unifying message of peace and inclusivity, Hadley said.

The event is also a protest against what organizers call “the racism and misogyny nurtured and encouraged by the current administration,” as well as a celebration of the success of women candidates in the recent midterm elections.

“The group stands and marches for equity for all, and in support of the following unity principles: ending violence, protection of reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers’ rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, indigenous people’s rights and environmental justice,” Hadley said.

The first march was held after Trump’s inauguration. The 2019 edition follows a midterm election in which unprecedented numbers of women, particularly women of color, were elected

to local, state and national offices.

A number of speakers will address the Sonoma event at 10 a.m., calling for continued action

through grassroots movements, legislation and popular resistance.

Hadley stressed that the event will be nonviolent and will not involve any civil disobedience or other violation of the law.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the coordinators via the Facebook page

@womensmarchsonomavalley.