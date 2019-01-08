Getting back in the zone, at any age

Posted on January 8, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Can older adults still access “the zone” — that creative sweet-spot that provided their best ideas and work early in their careers? Can the nearly effortless, free-flow of creativity continue later in life?

Dr. Bob Kriegal, proving it at age 80+, sure thinks so



Dr. Kriegel will share his performance techniques for “Aging in the Zone” in a January 16 presentation at Sonoma’s Vintage House.

The noted speaker and best-selling author (“Performance Under Pressure” will share the techniques and the “Zone Map” that’s been so successful for younger groups. He acknowledges that seniors live with a different mindset from their earlier career years in business or raising families. So what’s the strategy for seniors who are no longer on the hunt, career-wise, or who aren’t achievement-oriented?

Kriegal created his Zone Map to access the optimal working, thinking, and creating states for longer period of time. And his techniques help overcome sabotage-type thinking that creates stress, worry, and anxiety and leads to depression.

By getting back into the zone, people can continue to enjoy “the feeling that things just seem to fall into place.”

Kriegel is a co-founder at one of the first sports psychology institutes, and worked with Olympic athletes. “U.S. News and World Report calls him “one of the country’s leading authorities in the field of human performance.” He was a commentator on NPR’s Marketplace program for eight years. The New York Times said Kriegel, “spurred a revolution in performance practices.”

Kriegel will speak at Vintage House on Wednesday, January 16, at 2 p.m. Reservations are $10 and can be made by calling 707-996-0311 or reserving on the website at vintagehouse.org.