Support the Winter Shelter for Sonoma’s homeless

Posted on January 8, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Haven or Heaven? English is my second language and I really didn’t know. I had been confused and thought “Haven” was the same as “Heaven” … until last year. When someone corrected me, then I said to myself: Wait a minute… maybe it is right. For the homeless, Haven is a Heaven.

In my mind, I will always think of Haven House in this beautiful and meaningful way!

I want to thank, Janis Mara at the Index Tribute for reporting about the people seeking to close the winter homeless shelter, in the church. Many comments have been made about this issue on Social Media that have enhanced the awareness of the homeless problem in Sonoma Valley.

Cindy Vrooman has just resigned as SOS president due to a serious health problem. She tells people: “I am dying and chose to live my final days with compassion.” Cindy asks people treat the local homeless people with “love, and peace”, not “anger and revenge”.

For the past three years, Sonoma Overnight Support (SOS) has successfully run this small winter shelter, which typically serves around 10 people on cold winter nights. As a nonprofit organization, SOS is rapidly responding to address the concerns of local citizens.

Kathy King, SOS’s Executive Director is working closely with Rev. Rob Goerzen at Sonoma Alliance Church, Supervisor Gorin, the County and the City, to pursue a resolution to the zoning and use permit.

Last year the Sonoma County was designated as a Federal Disaster Area. We want the county to update the PRMD code to meet ever changing needs. We don’t want to see people misuse the law as a tool to rationalize their position. With compassion, the law should be used as an instrument for social justice, in the service of all of our citizens!

Many thanks to all of the many people who support the work we do at Sonoma Overnight Support. Your donations and creative ideas on the homeless issues, in our community, are greatly appreciated.

My hope is that during this holiday season we never forget that the staircase to Haven – Heaven is right there in all of our hearts.

— Jack Ding, SOS Board Member