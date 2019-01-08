What’s up at the old Broadway auto lot?

Posted on January 8, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s been vacant for years, but the site of the old Broadway Truck an Auto lot has been busy indeed, with multiple and evolving development plans, planning meetings, ultimate city approval — and now a lawsuit to halt the project.

The group Friends of the Broadway Corridor filed suit Monday, charging that the Sonoma City Council failed to call for an environmental impact report before approving the Sonoma Gateway project on a split vote.

Meanwhile, there is construction-related activity on the corner of Broadway and MacArthur Streets but it is unrelated to the now-stalled Gateway development. Instead, the site is being used as a staging area for a big job across the street — the rehab and remodel of the MacArthur Place hotel.

The Gateway site is being used by MacArthur Place as a temporary landscaping and construction storage area for work being done at the hotel, the city confirms, including tree stumps removed from the hotel property.

The Building Permit authorized removal of trees and the Planning Department signed off for the replacement of trees per Design Review requirements.