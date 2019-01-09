Celebrating a cultural treasure

Posted on January 9, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On January 29, the city will celebrate its newest cultural treasure — Cynthia Tarr, the Sonoma Treasure Artist for 2019.

The Cultural and Fine Arts Commission will host a reception in her honor on Tuesday, January 29, 6 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St.

Tarr is the Musical Director of the Sonoma Community Center, where she teaches a full schedule of voice classes and workshops. She directs the Free Spirits Gospel Choir, and hosts Kitchen Concerts which provide her advanced students opportunities to perform intimate settings.

In awarding the annual honor, the commission noted her contributions to the musical life of Sonoma Valley including performances at local events such as the Sonoma City Party and the Community gathering “Love is in the Air”.

Tickets for the wine and hors d’oeuvres reception will be available through January 23. The cost is $25 per person. Drop off or mail payment to: City of Sonoma, Attn: City Clerk, No. 1 The Plaza, Sonoma CA 95476.

For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 933-2216.