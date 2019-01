Crab feed cracks Sonoma event calendar

Posted on January 10, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The annual Sonoma Valley High School Boosters Crab Feed & Auction is Saturday is February 2, at the Sonoma Veterans Building.

Tickets available now for limited VIP Seating ($85 per ticket) and General Seating ($65 per ticket). Purchase early, this popular event sells out every year!