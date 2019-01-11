Sonoma Community Quilt goes on tour

Posted on January 11, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

What began with a call to the community to decorate fabric squares has become the art piece titled “The Sonoma Community Quilt,” soon to travel to multiple Valley venues as a traveling exhibition.

Individuals, families, non-profits and businesses all participated by artistically expressing themselves on a 12” x 12” piece of fabric and submitting their masterpieces to the Sonoma Community Center.

By August of last year, the Fiber Arts Department at the Center had received over 80 hand created compositions from ages five and up that included decorative techniques such as embroidery, hand painting, quilting, collage, applique and fabric printing.

“The request was for participants to represent who they are, their contribution to Sonoma, or interpretation of what Sonoma is to them,” said Jackson, the center’s Fiber Arts Manager. “It’s so fascinating to see the range of squares. And that became a challenge – how to cohesively put them altogether.”

Jackson sees the assemblies “as a metaphor of the strength and beauty that results from us coming together.”

Rather than one large quilt, the quilt is now nine pieces of patchworks. “We found that by honoring the traditional nine-patch form, we could combine like-minded fabric squares that then tell a story,” Jackson continued. The results are separate stories told under the titles ‘Delicious Delights,’ and ‘Fire Story,’ for example.

The Sonoma Community Quilt debuted last fall. The exhibition of the communal artwork will continue to Adastra Wines tasting room this month. It will then be displayed at the Vintage House for six weeks as well as the Sonoma Valley Regional Library in May.

“I hope the exhibit inspires others for when we put out the call for more squares,” Jackson.