Go Dragons: New football coach for Sonoma Valley High

Posted on January 14, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley High School today announced Hervy Williams as the new Varsity Head Football Coach.

Williams coached the Dragon’s Junior Varsity squad since 2015, including a perfect 7-0 campaign in 2017.

“My number one goal is that every player becomes a better person as part of going through the program,” he said, “and one day being a better citizen.”

Williams has been teaching for 16 years, including the last five at SVHS. According to a statement released today by the school, “He looks forward to building upon his already great relationship with our student body to continue to develop a strong program.

“We look forward to having Mr. Williams take on this role and are excited to see where he takes the Football program in the coming years.”

Williams takes over for the exiting Bob Midgley.