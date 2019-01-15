Karen Collins is Sonoma’s ‘Honorary Mayor’

Posted on January 15, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The City of Sonoma has selected Karen Collins as Honorary Alcaldessa (“Alcalde” is the Spanish name for Mayor), an annual tradition recognizing oustanding public service.

Particularly of note was Ms. Collins’ work in the preservation and protection of the natural environment in and around the City of Sonoma, said Mayor Amy Harrington,

Collins currently serves as a Commissioner on the Sonoma County Regional Parks and Recreation Commission, and was instrumental in creating Sonoma’s Overlook Trail. She also serves on the Board of Jack London Park Partners, the nonprofit group that operates Jack London State Historical Park. In 2014 she was named the Sonoma Valley “Conservationist of the Year.”

Collins has served on the City of Sonoma’s Environmental Advisory Commission, the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission, the Sonoma Ecology Center board, and was a founding member of the Red and White Ball Committee.

Her community engagement also extends to supporting the arts, health access and other community causes. She chaired the prestigious Salute to the Arts three times and volunteered on the boards of the Sonoma Community Center and Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation.