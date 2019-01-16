Requiem for a prodigy

Posted on January 16, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

At the 1984 Academy Awards, for “Amadeus,” it was unfortunately too late, by 200 years or so, to give an Oscar for Best Original Soundtrack to Wolfgang Mozart. But the film won most of the other trophies (eight total, with 14 nominations) including honors for director Milos Forman and actor F. Murray Abraham.

Tom Hulce plays the eccentric genius (a goofy, horny, incredibly talented teenager) with with a loose, manic intensity; the powerful Requiem scene, that builds to a frenzied, fatal climax, is stunning.

Monday, Jan. 21. 7 p.m. $10. Sebastianitheatre.com.