High School survey evaluates Senior Project

Posted on January 17, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Senior Project Coordinator for SVHS, Bryan Kelly, is conducting a series of surveys for teachers, students, alumni, and parents regarding their experience of the Senior Project, to gauge its overall effectiveness.

Now in its 20th year, the Senior Project involves a mentor-supervised activity, a related research paper, a portfolio, and a presentation. The teacher Survey is now complete and the results are available on the school web site.

The survey for students, parents, and alumni is available on the SVHS Twitter and Facebook pages, and:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLCNYB4MwAZdwtumTXN_EWweZGpBuyuPe9FTVoiuztMYpfNw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0ISiy5MrOvbF-dOdpz9-mzbQ4JMt_FSM5a-c7bPCtXAEZKGOsSRG1p6hY

The form is due Friday, January 18.

Results will be reviewed in meetings on January 24 and 31 at 3:15, in the SVHS College and Career Center.