New year, same party

Posted on January 17, 2019 by Dan de la Torre

As with any new year, the turn of the calendar presents new opportunities and new hope for the future. Though we are always looking for ways to improve our lives through positive change, there are many obstacles that stand in the way of self improvement, including government.

Here in California we for the most part live in a one party system. The Democratic Party obtained a virtual clean sweep in last year’s midterm elections, regaining a super majority in both houses and the governor’s office. The Republican party — which has all but collapsed because of infighting, and a lack of message or a sound strategy — has caused the majority of Republican voters to continue to sit out every election cycle. This past year was no exception as the Sonoma County GOP reported that over two million of its registered voters statewide did not vote. Many have registered out of the party or literally left the state of California altogether. This downward trend for the California GOP doesn’t seem like it’s going to change anytime soon, so that leaves us with the Democratic Party.

The Democrats find themselves in an interesting position; while they enjoy complete reign over the state, they’re not without their own problems. First and foremost is cleaning up the embarrassing mess left by outgoing governor Jerry Brown. Brown leaves office with a nearly $1 trillion deficit thanks in part to unfunded liabilities promised to unions. He was instrumental in making California become a sanctuary state, which makes it much harder for law enforcement to track down known criminals who are also illegal immigrants. These restrictions recently cost the life of a police officer in the town of Newman.

One of Brown’s pet projects was a so called high speed rail train that in the end won’t be high speed at all. The project is obscenely over budget, over a decade behind schedule and still to this day has no central planning; they are literally making this project up as they go. Brown is also responsible for completely mishandling the state’s wildfire response. He took no responsibility for any of this but instead pointed the finger of blame elsewhere while ignoring a bipartisan effort to fix the problem.

To top it off governor Brown recently pardoned or reduced the sentences of over a thousand criminals, a record which makes him weak on crime. With the exception of a fawning news media, no one is sorry to see him go.

Sadly, Jerry Brown isn’t the only failed governor we’ve had. Before Brown we endured Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis. Schwarzenegger alienated what was left of the Republican Party because no one in the GOP had the courage to speak out against his direction, which was clearly opposite what the traditional Republican Party platform stood for. Before Schwarzenegger it was Gray Davis who was such an awful, incompetent and corrupt governor that he was recalled in disgrace. Needless to say, we haven’t had good quality leadership in this state in quite some time.

So that leads to Gavin Newsom. Will he bring the much-needed supervision and direction this state sorely needs? Maybe. A lot depends on how well he interacts with legislators. His only real track record is San Francisco, which did not improve under his tenure as mayor.

I would like to end this article on a positive note, and it has to do with our local government. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation for our local officials who did an exceptional job during the fires we went through last year. State Senator Bill Dodd and Congressman Mike Thompson were among several members of our local government who did an outstanding job coordinating efforts to get everyone to safety during our evacuations. They were at every news conference keeping us updated during that crisis along with police and firefighters.

As much as many of us complain about government, it was heartwarming to see that these officials were there for us when we needed them. I always give credit where credit is due; these two men and our local government deserve high praise for their efforts and I personally want to say to all of them, thank you.