Thompson visits Springs

Posted on January 19, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Representative Mike Thompson, 5th Congressional District, visited Sonoma Valley for an informal public Q and A, addressing topics ranging from health care to the devastating effects of the shutdown.

“With a President who listens to talking heads on news shows instead of to the people of this country, things could get a lot worse,” he said.

He reminded the largely progressive crowd that even the new California Democratic representatives would seem very conservative in Sonoma.

“My friends and I went to Congress to get some work done,” Thompson said, adding there is a very small window to get things done, before the pressures of early primaries and the presidential election gear up.

Thompson has authored a bill to expand background checks for firearms purchase and is optimistic about its chances to become law. He is a co-author of the new Medicare for All bill, although he acknowledged that Medicare is not the complete solution. He said he supports single-payer health care.

Thompson is also co-author of HR 2100 which protects Social Security into the 21st century, and includes increase and adjustment in cost-of-living calculation, although that does not reflect regional differences.

Talking about the Democratic majority in the House, the veteran lawmaker asserted “the most important thing we can do is the return what I would call ‘regular order,’” which he explained means holding hearings, calling for expert testimony, having debate, and then the vote.

He referred to the Trump tax reform bill as exemplifying the opposite, never having hearing, testimony or debate, entirely crafted in dark back rooms.

Asked what is the best way to get in touch with him, the veteran congressman said that in his first term he had begun the practice of reading all his correspondence, and that is something he still does. He reminded the audience that he comes home every weekend, going to at least one of his three offices.

– Anna Pier