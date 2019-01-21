Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

Scenes from the Women’s March

Posted on January 21, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Anna march2

The local action of the national Women’s March came to Sonoma Plaza on Saturday, a show of solidarity including speeches and a walk around the square.

IMG_7179

racehl marchIMG_7151IMG_7187IMG_7163IMG_7149anna march 3IMG_7166IMG_7148 (1)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>