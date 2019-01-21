School Notes

Posted on January 21, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

New SVHS Principal Justin Mori has been holding Chats with the Principal each month, an opportunity for parents to ask questions and raise concerns and ideas. He alternates mornings and evenings to accommodate parents’ schedules. The schedule for upcoming Chats, held in the SVHS College and Career Center, is as follows:

February 4, 6-7 pm.

March 4, 8:30-9:30 am.

April 1, 6-7 pm.

May 6, 8:30-9:30 am.

The link to sign up on the school’s web site (home page under Quick Links) includes an option to ask for Spanish translation services. https://www.sonomaschools.org/domain/1146

________________

Another opportunity for parents to get to know the new district administrators is the Sips with the Supe. Like the Chats there is no agenda, so come and ask your questions and enjoy light refreshments. They are held in the District office from 4:30-6:30. https://www.sonomaschools.org/domain/573 Upcoming dates:

February 19, April 16, and May 21.

________________

Finally, if you would like to lend your voice to the District’s upcoming Strategic Plan, please attend one of these upcoming Listening Circles:

January 24, 5-7 pm, Boys and Girls Club.

January 29, 3:30-5:30 pm, SVHS College and Career Center.