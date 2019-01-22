How a progressive alliance took Richmond’s city hall

Posted on January 22, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Praxis Peace institute presents Gayle McLaughlin, the former two-term mayor of Richmond, in an afternoon lecture on Sunday, January 27.

The author of Winning Richmond: How a Progressive Alliance Won City Hall will appear

at 3 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. Tickets are $20

In 2003, McLaughlin co-founded the Richmond Progressive Alliance and led Richmond into a new era of systemic change and civic participation.

According to Praxis’ Georgia Kelly, many people consider Richmond the most progressive city in the state and “Gayle was very much at the center of this revolution.” Her Sonoma appearance “will be a how-to for creating systemic progressive change on the local level,” Kelly said.

Under her leadership, Richmond increased the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2008, reduced homicides by 75%, forced the Chevron Richmond refinery to pay $100 million dollars in additional taxes, sued the oil giant for its pollution and harm to the community, and passed many cutting-edge environmental initiatives.

She also led the fight against foreclosures by advocating the use of city eminent domain powers to reduce underwater mortgages and keep homeowners in their homes. And, in 2016 she helped pass the first new rent control law to take effect in California in 30 years.

Today, McLaughlin is involved in growing the model of the Richmond Progressive Alliance into a statewide movement, the California Progressive Alliance, which has the support of many progressive organizations, including Bernie Sanders’ Our Revolution.

Her book, Winning Richmond will be available at the event, with a book signing.