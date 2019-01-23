Food bank helps feed County ‘shutdown’ victims

Posted on January 23, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

As government workers enter a second month without pay, the Redwood Food Bank is responding to the need for food assistance as a result of the government shutdown. Among agencies affected in Sonoma County are air traffic controllers and members of the Coast Guard.

“Today, we will distribute at the Sonoma County Airport to air traffic controllers who are currently working without pay,” said RFB’s Maggie Sowell. “We will deliver 550 pounds of groceries and fresh produce to the airport location in Santa Rosa, and anticipate serving 12 households.”

Last week the Santa Rosa-based food bank made two trips to the Coast Guard base in Bodega Bay, distributing more than 6,000 pounds of healthy groceries and fresh produce to 175 families affected by the shutdown.

“We returned yesterday with an additional bounty, and plan to return next week as well,” Sowell said.