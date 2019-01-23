‘Seeds’ of a brighter future

Posted on January 23, 2019 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma-based international nonprofit, Seeds of Learning, will host a fundraising dinner and auction on Saturday, January 26 to support its ongoing work in Central America.

Dominic Tomassi, a Sonoma Valley High School graduate and SOL volunteer, will be a featured speaker.

For over 27 years, SOL has constructed 236 educational rooms, and offered more than 1,500 scholarships to students in Nicaragua and El Salvador. Each year, SOL also hosts groups of North American volunteers, including groups of students from Sonoma Valley High School.

As a student, Tomassi participated in such a trip. Later this month he will be part of a SOL group working in Puerto Rico.

Proceeds from the event will help to increase access to education in Nicaragua, and cross-cultural understanding, said SOL Executive Director Annie Bacon.

“This annual dinner is also an opportunity to thank and celebrate the many donors and volunteers who have helped support Seeds of Learning over the years.”

A Latin American inspired dinner prepared by Chefs Louis Abruzzese and Chef Ari Weisswasser of The Glen Ellen Star.

The event will be held on Saturday, January 26,, from 5 to 8:30 pm at the Hanna Boys Center (17000 Arnold Drive) in Sonoma. Tickets are $115. 707.939-0471, or email [email protected]