What Sonoma is reading now

Reader’s Books Bestsellers



Hardcover Fiction

1. There There by Tommy Orange

Debut novel, a contemporary chronicle of Native Americans in Oakland, CA, as their daily lives lead up to the inaugural Big Oakland Powwow.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Told in flashbacks and present day, the story of an abandoned 6 year old girl who raises herself in the wild marshes of North Carolina, and in later years, the events surrounding a murder mystery there are revealed.

3. The Overstory by Richard Powers

From the former National Book Award winner, nine central characters explore their relationship to nature, through the lens of environmental activism.

4. Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver

The bestselling author’s latest, combines social commentary and gripping storytelling of two families living in New Jersey; one family during the 1880s, the other in the present day, both occupants of the same house.

5. The Witch Elm by Tana French

Psychological thriller of an easygoing young man in his 20s who is brutally assaulted and spends his recovery at his family’s ancestral home.

Paperback Paperback

1. Happiness by Aminatta Forna

An American scientist and a Ghanaian psychologist are brought together in London to search for a missing boy.

2. Less by Andrew Sean Greer

2017 Pulitzer Prize winner, tells the story of a struggling novelist who travels the world in order to avoid his former partner’s upcoming wedding.

3. The Power by Naomi Alderman

Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction winner, speculative fiction that tells the story of a world where women’s bodies possess an electrical charge that is used for both power and as a weapon. An exploration of the potential for corruption and abuse of power.

4. Tangerine by Christine Mangan

Debut novel; two former college best friends are reunited in 1950s Morocco in this psychological thriller.

5. Milkman by Anna Burns

In this Man Booker Prize winner, 1970s Northern Ireland, an unnamed narrator is targeted by a high ranking dissident known as the Milkman.